Army Corps to host virtual Missouri River spring meeting A pril 6

The Missouri River Water Management Division invites the public to participate in one of two virtual public meetings scheduled for April 6.

The meetings will take place at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Central time. Details for connecting to each webinar are provided below:

The 1 p.m. afternoon meeting can be accessed at https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/Meetings/Article/2532048/missouri-river-spring-public-meeting-afternoon/

The 6 p.m. evening meeting can be accessed at https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/Meetings/Article/2532074/missouri-river-spring-public-meeting-evening/

“The purpose of these meetings is to update the region on current hydrologic conditions including a status of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and how operations during the runoff year will meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division.

Participants are encouraged to submit questions before the webinars using the ‘submit your questions in advance’ link in the meeting announcement, said Remus.

The meeting will include updates from the following: John Remus, chief of the Missouri River Water Management Division; Kevin Low, Missouri River Basin Forecast Center; Kevin Grode, Missouri River Water Management Division; and Mike Swenson, Missouri River Water Management Division. A question-and-answer session will follow the presentations.

Questions submitted before the meetings will be answered first. Moderators will monitor the webinar “chat” window to present the second round of questions. Any final questions will be accepted from callers. The meetings will be recorded.

The webinar portion of both meetings is identical. The question-and-answer sessions will be combined into a single recording.

The recording will be placed on the Army Corps of Engineers YouTube Channel and the Defense Video and Imagery Distribution System at www.dvidshub.net/unit/usace-nwd.