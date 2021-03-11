One-year anniversary of first Nebraska COVID-19 case observed

Nebraska City News-Press

As of Tuesday, the latest statewide total of COVID-19 cases is 203,587; as a reminder, the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed one year ago, March 6, 2020.

To date, a total of 157,722​ Nebraskans testing positive for COVID-19 have recovered. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Nebraska is 2,120 this week.

COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to decline in the last week, with Nebraska hospitals caring for an average of 139 COVID-19 patients a day over the last seven days. Daily averages in prior weeks were 156, 173, and 200 COVID-19 patients.

The daily average of new positive cases in the last week currently stands at 283, compared to 261 daily cases last week. Averages for positive cases are now based on test dates instead of lab reporting dates, which provides a more precise view of COVID-19 cases. Data from previous days is updated as lab results are received.

For more information on the state's COVID-19 cases, visit https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/DHHS-COVID-19-Weekly-Update-03102021.aspx