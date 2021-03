Julie Davis (jdavis@ncnewspress.com)

St. Patrick’s Day Bingo will be played from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 14 at the Eagles Club, 600 1st Corso.

All ages are welcome, and the event will feature games, food, and prizes, according to organizers.

Cards will be 25 cents each, and proceeds will benefit the Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Scholarship Fund. Call 402-873-6654 for more information.