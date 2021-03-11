State Patrol announces promotion of Doggett to Carrier Enforcement commander

The Nebraska State Patrol is pleased to announce the promotion of Lieutenant Dan Doggett to the rank of Captain and the position of Commander of the Carrier Enforcement Division.

“Captain Doggett has been a proven leader for the Nebraska State Patrol for many years,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “His experience, leadership, and wealth of knowledge are valuable assets for our agency and will be beneficial to our Carrier Enforcement teammates.”

Doggett began his career with the Nebraska State Patrol in 1987, assigned to the Carrier Enforcement Division in North Platte. He has since served in the Patrol Division, Carrier Enforcement, and Investigative Services in several areas of the state, including Syracuse, Lincoln, North Platte, and Omaha.

“The Carrier Enforcement Division is full of dedicated and talented civilians, investigators, and troopers,” said Captain Doggett. “I’m honored to be part of a team that is dedicated to providing the best service to the trucking industry, as well as allied state and federal agencies for the overall safety of the citizens of Nebraska.”

Doggett has more than a decade of experience in the Carrier Enforcement Division, is an instructor in several areas of expertise, and is a 2010 graduate of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety – School of Police Staff and Command.

Captain Doggett was officially badged March 9 by his father, retired NSP Captain Jim Doggett, who was the captain of the NSP Carrier Enforcement Division from 1998 until his retirement in 2007.