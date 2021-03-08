Southeast CC board of governors approves purchase of Pioneer Academy

Nebraska City News-Press

Southeast Community College’s Board of Governors have approved the purchase of a building owned by Nebraska City Public Schools that will become the new location for the College’s Nebraska City Learning Center.

The Board approved the purchase of the property, located at 1406 Central Ave., for $950,000, less than the assessed valuation, during a special meeting of the Board on March 4.

“Nebraska City Public Schools looks forward to the continued relationship with Southeast Community College,” said Mark Fritch, superintendent of schools at NCPS.

“This continued partnership lends itself for opportunities for NCPS students and our community,” he said.

Cindy Meyer, coordinator of SCC’s Learning Center at Nebraska City, said the College is proud to offer educational opportunities locally.

“We are really excited about this purchase,” Meyer said.

“The additional space will allow for new programming and more class offerings in support of the education/training needs for Nebraska City residents of all ages, as well as the surrounding communities,” she said.

The building, which is approximately 12,500 square feet, includes office space, classrooms, a shop area, about 3,500 square feet of unfinished space, and more parking.

About 70 percent of the building was remodeled in 2017.

The increased space will allow SCC to offer more dual-credit and Southeast Nebraska Career Academy Partnership classes for high school students.

The purchase includes some equipment and furnishings in the building.

SCC opened the first of six Learning Centers in May 2016 in York.

In September 2019, SCC moved into a new Learning Center facility in Falls City. Other communities with SCC Learning Centers are Hebron, Plattsmouth and Wahoo.

The College offers credit and non-credit classes, business and workforce development, leisure and personal interest classes, as well as adult education classes at each of its Learning Centers.

The Centers were established as part of the 2015-2019 Strategic Plan so that SCC could better serve its 15-county service area.

SCC has leased its current Nebraska City Learning Center building at 819 Central Ave. since 2016.