Peru State College announces dance team tryouts

Peru State has just completed a successful first year with its competitive dance team. It culminated recently at the conference championships where the team had its best performances of the season and resulted in besting several teams in the conference and the region.

Coach Noah Roddy is now in the midst of recruiting for new members (female and/or male) for the 2021-22 second-year team. The tryouts for the second-year team will be selected via video submissions in order to accommodate individuals from all over the country; as well as, to deal with continued safety efforts due to the coronavirus.

Athletic scholarships are available for future dancers and can be combined with academic scholarships at Peru State.

A packet of information is available at https://pscbobcats.com/sports/dance and can be downloaded/printed from the "Dance Tryout Information" link.

The packet includes a participation agreement, an application, general applicant information, and a waiver of liability. Those materials, along with a video submission, are due to Roddy by Monday, April 5, by sending to his email at nroddy@peru.edu.

For specifics on what the judges will be looking for in the video submission, it is available on the same tryout information page or can be accessed directly at http://bit.ly/3e54HWS. It details the skills expected to be videoed and submitted. It should be noted that it is not anticipated that all skills be mastered, but should be demonstrated to the best of the candidate's ability.