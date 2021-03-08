LCC will present 5-year strategic plan tomorrow
Since October 2020, Lourdes Central Catholic faculty, staff, parents, alumni, parishioners, and community members have been working together on a five year strategic plan for the school.
That Strategic Plan is complete and will be shared at a March 9 evening meeting.
The Strategic Plan includes implementation projects in five “pillars”; Academics and Activities, Living Catholicism, Engagement of the Lourdes Family, Transparency through Communications, and Finance & Facilities.
Lourdes Central Catholic invites the public to an Open Forum tomorrow (March 9) at 7 p.m. in the Wirth Theatre at Lourdes to:
· Review the 2020-2025 Strategic Plan
· See the implementation list of special projects for each pillar
· View the five-year financial forecast for the school
· Share your feedback and ask questions