COVID-19 cases surge 10.9% in Nebraska

New coronavirus cases leaped in Nebraska in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.9% as 2,144 cases were reported. The previous week had 1,933 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Nebraska ranked 24th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week the United States added 420,773 reported cases of coronavirus, a decrease of 10.7% from the week before. Across the country, 13 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Nebraska, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Polk, McPherson and Banner counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Douglas County, with 569 cases; Lancaster County, with 339 cases; and Sarpy County, with 314. Weekly case counts rose in 41 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Douglas, Lancaster and York counties.

Across Nebraska, cases fell in 39 counties, with the best declines in Lincoln, Platte and Red Willow counties.

In Nebraska, 31 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 35 people were reported dead.

A total of 203,026 people in Nebraska have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 2,113 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 28,999,273 people have tested positive and 525,036 people have died.