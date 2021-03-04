NC Veterans Memorial Building Project seeks fund-raising help

The Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project (www.VeteransMemorialBuilding.com) is currently hosting a fundraising campaign for its next phase of renovations.

Critical items for the next phases include: stage and window curtains, clocks, handrails, landscaping, stage and event sound equipment, furniture, wood and terrazzo floor refinishing, janitorial equipment, kitchen appliances and equipment, tables, chairs, carts, security and phone systems, display cases for military memorabilia, stage, room and lobby lighting, and internet/wifi service.

Organizers say any amount will go a long way to help bring art, performances, forums, regional/local food events, a food entrepreneur incubator. and programs for youth, workforce and seniors to the building.

The project has made progress thus far thanks to the wonderful generosity of The Paul, John, Anton and Doris Wirth Foundation Inc., a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and the support of hundreds of donors and volunteers.

Visit www.VeteransMemorialBuilding.com to donate, or mail checks to Nebraska City Veterans Memorial Building Project, PO Box 121/810 First Corso, Nebraska City, NE 68410-0121.