NCTC announces Hot Topics gathering for March

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc., announces “Spring Sports and School Activities” as the topic for the Wednesday, March 10, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from NCPS and Lourdes as they talk about the sports line up for the spring, prom and graduation updates.

We will also be joined by Dr. DeFreece and Molly Albus from CHI with some updates on the COVID-19 vaccines.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

Hot Topics this month will be held Valentino's, 1710 S. 11th St. Nebraska City.

There will also be a Zoom option. Call the NCTC office for more information or the Zoom link at 402-873-6654.