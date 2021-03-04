Greg Ibach joins UNL as IANR undersecretary-in-residence

Nebraska City News-Press

Former U.S. Department of Agricultural Undersecretary Greg Ibach has joined the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources as the institute’s inaugural undersecretary-in-residence.

In his new role with IANR, Ibach will help advance the institute in areas including agricultural biotechnology policy, agricultural-biosecurity, workforce training and the partnership between the National Institute of Antimicrobial Resistance Research Education (NIAMRRE) and APHIS, among other areas. He may also engage UNL learners interested in public service, the importance of public and private partnerships, and science-informed policy.

“Greg is uniquely positioned to help advance IANR’s strategy and bring real-time experiences to our students,” said Mike Boehm, Harlan Vice Chancellor for IANR and NU vice president for agriculture and natural resources. “He brings to this role an incredible wealth of knowledge of all aspects of ag policy, and I’m excited for the tremendous learning opportunity his new position presents for our faculty, staff and students.”

A farmer and rancher from Sumner, Ibach spent the past three years at the undersecretary of marketing and regulatory programs for the USDA. In this role, he was responsible for facilitating marketing of U.S. agricultural products and ensuring the health and care of animals and plants. He oversaw the Agricultural Marketing Service Agency, the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), the Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyards Division, and several programs that were part of the Farm Service Agency. Ibach is a former director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, a role he held for 12 years, making him the longest-serving director in the organization’s history. He is a graduate of UNL’s College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.

“I’m looking forward to working with the university to help promote programs that will benefit not only Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers, but all of Nebraska,” Ibach said. “The benefit our land-grant university brings to Nebraska’s agricultural economy is tremendous, and I look forward working with UNL to help grow Nebraska.”

The half-time role took effect Feb. 1.