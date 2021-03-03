Storm Spotter Training to be offered online during March

Virtual spotter training sessions will be offered during the month of March. Most of the sessions are held during the evening time using Goto Webinar. You can register for one of the sessions by clicking on the Gotowebinar link posted on the calendar dates at https://www.weather.gov/oax/spotter.

​The class provides a basic understanding of thunderstorm structure, spotting techniques, reporting criteria, safety information and procedures.

If you have any questions concerning the spotter training sessions offered by the National Weather Service, please email Brian Smith (Brian.E.Smith@noaa.gov), Warning Coordination Meteorologist.

Additional classes may be added. Please check back for updates.

All classes last around 1 1/2 hours.

Classes are free and open to the public.

Classes are appropriate for all ages. Ages 10 and up will likely get the most out of the training.

Pre-registration is NOT required unless specifically noted for a particular class.

Classes are scheduled in collaboration with county emergency management officials.

You may attend a class in any location, offered by any NWS office, regardless of where you live.