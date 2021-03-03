Nebraska LEAD Program set to resume this fall after year-long break

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska Leadership Education Action Development Program (LEAD), a two-year development program for leaders in the state’s agricultural sector, will resume programming in 2021, following a year-long pause as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska LEAD is accepting applications for its 40th cohort until June 15.

In addition, the program’s 39th cohort will resume its monthly seminars and other scheduled activities this fall.

“We are anxiously anticipating the resumption of LEAD programming this coming fall. We have spent our pause year reassessing the entire program,” said Ed Woeppel, Chairman of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, which sponsors the program.

“We are confident that the Nebraska LEAD Program is positioned to continue to be a leader in agricultural leadership development,” he said. “We look forward to continuing the experiences for LEAD 39 after a one-year pause as well as to welcome in a new group in LEAD 40.”

Applications for Group 40 are now available for men and women involved in production agriculture or agribusiness.

“Up to 30 motivated men and women with demonstrated leadership potential will be selected from five geographic districts across our state,” said Terry Hejny, Nebraska LEAD Program director.

Applications are due no later than June 15 and may be requested via e-mail by contacting the Nebraska LEAD Program office at leadprogram@unl.edu.

Those interested in the program may also request an application by writing to Nebraska LEAD Program, 104 ACB, Lincoln, Neb., 68583-0940 or by calling (402) 472-6810. Information about the selection process is available at www.lead.unl.edu.

LEAD fellows attend monthly three-day seminars throughout Nebraska from mid-September through early April each year.

Fellows also have the opportunity to participate in a 10-day national study/travel seminar, as well as a two-week International study/travel seminar.

Seminar themes include leadership assessment and potential, natural resources and energy, agricultural policy and finance, leadership through communication, Nebraska’s political process, global perspectives, nuclear energy, social issues, understanding and developing leadership skills, information technology, advances in health care, and the resources and people of Nebraska’s Panhandle, Hejny said.

The Nebraska LEAD Program prepares the spokespersons, problem-solvers, and decision-makers for Nebraska and its agricultural industry.

The program is operated by the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council, a nonprofit organization, in collaboration with the UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and in cooperation with Nebraska colleges and universities, business and industry, and individuals throughout the state.