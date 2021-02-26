County commissioners approve KENO grant, amend application

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Feb. 23, and took the following actions:

Approved the subdivision plat of Hilltop Subdivision, located at 1176 S. 14th Rd.;

Amended the KENO fund Social Investment Grant Application to include a sentence that the grant would provide one-time startup funds for youth sports programs in Otoe County;

Approved the KENO fund Social Investment Grant Application submitted by Syracuse Rebels Youth Tackle Football;

Approved the four-year Comprehensive Juvenile Services plan; Approved a contract with gWorks for redistricting services following the 2020 Census;

Approved the county's 1- and 6-Year Road Plan; and

Heard a Phase I Jail Study presentation from Curtis Field and Joe Chaney of Prochaska and Associates of Omaha.

The next regularly scheduled Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, at the Otoe County Courthouse.