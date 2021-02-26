Southeast Community College releases spring continuing education class schedule

Southeast Community College has released its schedule of continuing education courses that will be taught during spring 2021 in Otoe County. Unless otherwise noted, classes will be taught at the Nebraska City Learning Center, 819 Central Ave.

Non-credit spring classes include

QuickBooks 2018: Basic, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 8. Cost $159.

Motor Control and Relay Logic, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 18 through Thursday, May 20. Cost $629.

Basic RS LOGIX 500, Allen-Bradley PLCs, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, through Friday, June 11. Cost $659.

Forklift Operator, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 10. Cost $99 (plus textbook that must be purchased prior to class).

Computer Basics 101, 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, through Thursday, April 15. Cost $149.

How Do You Back Up a Computer? 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, April 17. Cost $29.

How Not To Get a Computer Virus, 6:30 to 8:30 p.n., Thursday, June 10. Cost $25.

Introduction to InDesign CC, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, May 29. Cost $159.

Adobe Photoshop CC: Creating Composites and Graphics, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, April 29. Cost $159.

Introduction to Adobe Lightroom Classic, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursday, May 27. Cost $159.

Introduction to Photoshop Creative Cloud, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Saturday, April 24. Cost $159.

Excel 2016: Basic, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 13. Cost $159 (plus cost of textbook).

Excel 2016: Intermediate, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 11. Cost $159 (plus cost of textbook).

Smartphone Basics: iPhone, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Saturday, April 17. Cost $35.

Smartphone Basics: Android, 9 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, April 17. Cost $35.

Personalized computer training is available at the Nebraska City Learning Center. Cost is $99 for three hours of one-on-one instruction. One-on-one social media training is also available for $35 for up to 1 hour of instruction. Call Cindy Meyer at 402-323-3636 or email cmeyer@southeast.edu for more information.

Pet Massage, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17. Cost $31.18 (class plus sales tax).

Buying, Selling and Evaluating Antiques, Coins and Collectibles, 6:30 to 9 p.m., Monday, June 14. Cost $39.

The Secret of Portraits-Drawing Workshop, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, May 1, It's in the Wind Studio, 751 N. 60th Rd. Cost $59.

Teatime! Watercolor Painting, Sort Of! 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, June 5, It's in the Wind Studio, 751 N. 60th Rd. Cost $39.

Spring into Crochet-Learn to OR Improve, 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays, April 6 to 27, It's in the Wind Studio, 751 N. 60th Rd. Cost $49.

Welcome to Medicare, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 6. Cost is free, but preregistration is required. Webinar presentations are also available. To register for in-person or webinar classes, visit www.doi.ne.gov/shiip. Call 402-471-2841 with questions.

Navigating Medicare. gov, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 13. Cost is free, but preregistration is required. Webinar presentations are also available. To register for in-person or webinar classes, visit www.doi.ne. gov/shiip. Call 402-471-2841 with questions.

Sushi 101, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 20, Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast, 2018 6th Ave. Cost $29 (plus materials fee determined by seafood market price at class time, payable in class by cash or check only).

Pizza on the Grill, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, May 3, Whispering Pines Bed and Breakfast, 2018 6th Ave. Cost $29 (plus $25 materials fee payable in class by cash or check only).

Instant Pot Cooking Basics, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 2. Cost $19 (plus $10 supply fee payable by check or cash only to instructor).

Air Fryer 101, 9 to 11 a.m., Saturday, March 27. Cost $25.

From Theory to Discovery: Breaking Down Your Brick Wall with Timelines, 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, March 3 OR 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 27 OR 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 15 (three sessions). Cost $25 for each session.

DNA Tells a Story, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, May 1. Cost $19.

Life’s a Garden Series: Classes are $19 each, or attend all three for $45.

LaG: Beginning Gardening, 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 14.

LaG: Weed it and Reap, 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 21.

LaG: “Squash” Garden Pests, 7 to 9 p.m., Wednesday, April 28.

Downsizing: Keep, Sell or Donate, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, April 19. Cost $39.

Beginning Spanish, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mondays, May 3 to June 28, Cost $80 (plus cost of textbook).

Basic Conversational Sign Language, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursdays, April 1 to May 6. Cost $59 (plus cost of textbook).

Keep on Strumming with the Dulcimer, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Mondays, March 1 to 15. Cost $49.

The Core of the Story: Plotting Romance, 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 17 OR 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 8. Cost $25 per session.

The Core of the Story: Plotting Fantasy, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 OR 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 12. Cost $25 per session.

Water Aerobics, 5:30 to 6:30 a.m., Mondays and Wednesdays, April 12 to May 12 OR May 17 to June 16 (two sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Pool, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $59.

Barre Workout, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursdays, April 15 to June 17, Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $59.

Cardio Circuit, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, April 12 to May 3 OR May 5 to 26, (two sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $59.

Morning Mix-Up, 5:30 to 6:30 a.m., Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays April 12 to May 3 OR May 5 to 26 (two sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $59.

Fitness Boot Camp, 5:30 to 6:30 a.m., Thursdays, April 15 to June 17, Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $59.

Spinning/Indoor Cycling, noon to 12:50 p.m., Tuesdays April 13 to June 8 OR 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 13 to May 20 (two sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $59.

ZUMBA Active, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m., Fridays, April 16 to May 14 OR May 21 to June 18 (two sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $35.

ZUMBA, 6:15 to 7:15 p.m., Mondays, April 12 to June 14, Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $59.

Straps Workout, 6 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 13 to June 17, Ambassador Wellness Center, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $59.

RIP (formerly BodyPump), 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays, April 14 to May 14 OR May 19 to June 10 (two sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $59.

Senior Stretch and Flex, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays, April 12 to May 10 OR May 17 to June 14 (two sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $29.

Yoga, 5:30 to 6:15 p.m., Mondays, April 12 to May 10 OR May 17 to June 14 OR 6 to 6:45 p.m. Wednesdays, April 14 to May 12 OR May 19 to June 16 OR Thursdays, 12:10 to 12:55 p.m. April 15 to May 13 OR May 20 to June 17 (six sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $35.

Chair Yoga, 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, April 13 to May 11 OR May 18 to June 15 (two sessions, separate registration required for each), Ambassador Wellness Center Group X Room, 1240 N. 19th St. Cost $35.

Babysitting 101, 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, June 5. Cost $29.

Additional continuing education classes will be offered online during spring semester.

Visit https://www. southeast.edu/nebraska-city-learning-center/ for registration information or call Cindy Meyer at 402-323-3636.