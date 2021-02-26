Sarah Purcell to retire from County Extension Office

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska Extension is excited to announce Sarah Purcell’s retirement!

During her time with Extension, Purcell has created lasting impacts in the communities she has served along with leaving a legacy within UNL due to her work on behalf of faculty senate.

Her passion for 4-H youth development, environmental stewardship, ag education, and civic engagement has been infectious to those around her.

Nebraska Extension wishes her nothing but the best for her adventures ahead.

In lieu of a retirement party, please shower Purcell with cards and e-mails.

Feel free to share a memory, words of celebration, and/or pictures. Cards may be mailed to: Nebraska Extension – Otoe County C/O Sarah Purcell PO Box 160 Syracuse NE 68446

Emails sent to: sarah.purcell@unl.edu

Her last day in the office is scheduled for March 12.