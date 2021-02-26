NC Board of Health, City Council will meet Monday night

The Nebraska City Board of Health is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. Monday, March 1, at the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.

The meeting will also be shared via the Zoom platform. Visit https://zoom.us/j/580692562 or call 312-626-7699 and enter Meeting ID 580692562.

The Nebraska City City Council will meet at the same location at 6 p.m. Monday, March 1.

That meeting will also be shared via the Zoom platform. Visit https://zoom.us/j/263616160 or call 312-626-7699 and enter Meeting ID 263616160.