Sasse statement on passing of Robert Holts, last Nebraska Tuskegee Airman

Nebraska City News-Press

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse released the following statement after the death of Robert Holts. Holts was the last living member of the Tuskegee Airmen from Nebraska.

“The Tuskegee Airmen will forever hold a powerful and meaningful place in American history. Men like Robert Holts didn't just serve their country, they made it better. We must continue to honor their sacrifices and teach our children about the blessings they inherit because of heroes like the Tuskegee Airmen.”