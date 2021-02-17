NC Airport to receive FAA Coronavirus Response Grant funds

The Nebraska City Municipal Airport is one of 72 airports in the state that will receive funds from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program.

The Nebraska City Airport will receive $9,000 from the $12,528,712 in total ACRGP grant funding available across Nebraska.

The ACRGP funding was approved by Congress in late December as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act (CRRSA).

These funds will provide economic relief to Nebraska airports affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FAA will make grants to all airports that are part of the national airport system, including all commercial service airports, all reliever airports, and some public-owned general aviation airports.

Grant agreements will include a special condition that airport sponsors implement a policy requiring persons to wear a mask at all times while in the public areas of the airport, except where certain conditions apply.