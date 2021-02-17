Ag-themed photography contest offers high school students UNL scholarship money

Nebraska City News-Press

The Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication Department at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is launching a photography competition for high school students with a chance to win scholarship money.

Two winners, selected by a faculty committee, each will receive a $1,000 scholarship to study Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication at Nebraska. Students are encouraged to share their photography talents to tell the story of agriculture, the environment or natural resources from their perspective.

Submissions include an original photograph of agriculture, the environment, natural resources, or anything related to food, energy, water, and societal systems. In addition, the submission should also include a 250-word essay explaining the content of your photograph, such as the subject, meaning, date and location taken.

Competition submission will close at 11:59 p.m. on March 15, 2021. Entries from current high school students grades 9-12 must be original work.

All submitted photographs will be posted on Agricultural Leadership, Education and Communication Department Facebook page on March 22, and the post that gets the most likes by March 26 at 5 p.m. will receive an additional $500 scholarship.

Photo competition winners will be notified in writing via email by April 1, 2021.

For more information, and to submit your photos, visit go.unl.edu/aescphotography.