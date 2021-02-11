USDA Feb. 18 webinar to discuss rural improvement grants

Nebraska City News-Press

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is seeking grant applications for projects to improve housing, community facilities, and community and economic development in rural areas.

The Community Facilities Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI) Webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 2 p.m. EST.

Please register at https://globalmeetwebinar.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1423623&tp_key=00d62ded31.

The RCDI webinar is for potential applicants and anyone interested in learning more about the program.