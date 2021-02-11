County commissioners approve Visitors Committee bylaw changes

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners approved changes to the bylaws of the Otoe County Visitors Committee during the board’s Feb. 9 meeting.

The changes include removing the requirement for committee members to reside in Otoe County.

Board membership was reduced from seven members to five, of which now only two need to be employed in the hotel industry.

In a related matter, commissioners approved the application of Austin Mackrill to serve on the committee.

Commissioners tabled a request from KENO funds from the Syracuse Rebels youth football program until the board’s next meeting so that program organizers can provide a detailed plan to the board.

The next regular Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, at the Otoe County Courthouse.