Free monarch butterfly curriculum workshops offered by Nebraska Game and Parks

Nebraska City News-Press

Educators interested in incorporating monarch butterflies into their teaching are invited to a free virtual workshop March 16 and 23.

During the Monarchs on a Mission workshop, participants will explore the life cycle, migration, habitat requirements and conservation concerns of the monarch butterfly. The workshop incorporates inquiry-based, hands-on activities covering subjects such as math, science, art and language arts.

The workshop, which will be held from 6-8 p.m. Central time, is designed for after-school groups and formal and informal educators who work with students in grades pre-K to sixth grade. Participants will receive a curriculum guide, insect identification guide and four hours of approved in-service.

Monarchs offer a unique approach to education, said Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife educator Jamie Bachmann. “They are fascinating creatures, from their migration totaling some 3,000 miles to their specific feeding and lifecycle requirements,” she said.

Registration is required, and participants must attend both sessions to receive free resources. See the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for the registration link.

For more information, contact Jamie Bachmann at jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.