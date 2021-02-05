Game and Parks to co-host invasive species webinar series

Nebraska City News-Press

Learn about invasive species during a five-part virtual webinar series during National Invasive Species Awareness Week Feb. 22-26.

The series, hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Invasive Species Program through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will focus on a different topic each day.

The webinar schedule is: Feb. 22 – Invasive Species 101, Feb. 23 – Invasive Plants, Feb. 24 – Invasive Wildlife, Feb. 25 – Invasive Aquatic Species, Feb. 26 – Invasive Insects.

Registration is required and can be completed at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov/. Each webinar, which begins at 10 a.m. Central time, requires a separate registration.

The series will be recorded and posted to Game and Parks’ YouTube Education Channel.

Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov with questions or for more information. Check out the events by visiting Game and Parks’ Facebook page and the Nebraska Wildlife Education Facebook page.