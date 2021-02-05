NC Coin Club annual show is cancelled for 2021

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska City Coin Club has announced that the annual Coin Show scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14, at the Nebraska City Eagles Club, 600 First Corso, in downtown Nebraska City, has been cancelled.

Directed Health Measures guidelines drastically impact the show layout and how the public can be admitted to the show. Because of these things, the show will not be held.

At the current time, the Coin Club is planning to host their annual show on Sunday, Feb. 13 (a year from now) at the Nebraska City Eagles Club.