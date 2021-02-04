Southeast CC announces spring commencement date

Nebraska City News-Press

Southeast Community College’s 2021 Spring Semester Commencement exercises will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

The ceremony will take place in person based upon Directed Health Measures in Lincoln/Lancaster County at that time. If a local DHM or other directive would prevent an in-person ceremony from being held, SCC will communicate an alternative plan.

All SCC students from the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses who are scheduled to graduate in May will be invited to participate in the celebration.

Also, SCC students who graduated in Fall 2020, Summer 2020 and Spring 2020 will be invited to participate.

More information will be shared as the date gets closer.