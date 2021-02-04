State legislative issues to be discussed at Hot Topics Feb. 10

Nebraska City News-Press

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Inc., announces “Legislative Update” as the topic for the Wednesday, Feb. 10, Hot Topics discussion.

Join NCTC and local and area business owners, managers, and residents as we hear from Dan Mauk, Economic Development Director and NCTC Legislative Committee chairman tell us what is going on in the legislature and what bills that may affect Nebraska City. State Senators Julie Slama and Robert Clements may join the discussion, as well.

Hot Topics is a public forum held from 8 to 9 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month.

Hot Topics this month will be held Valentino's, 1710 S. 11th St. Nebraska City. There will be a Zoom option.

Call the NCTC office for more information or to obtain the Zoom link at 402-873-6654.