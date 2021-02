CHI Health St. Mary’s is now offering TestNebraska COVID-19 tests on Tuesday and Thursday mornings on the east side of the hospital facility, located at 1301 Grundmann Blvd.

Tests are available from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Sign up for a test appointment at https://www.testnebraska.com/en or https://www.testnebraska. com/es.