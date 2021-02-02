NCHS Alumni Association seeks scholarship applicants

Nebraska City News-Press

Attention: Nebraska City High School students, parents and former graduates: Scholarship deadlines are fast approaching for 2021 completion!

High school senior scholarship applications are due by April 1, while grant and non-traditional applications are due by March 15.

NCHS Alumni Foundation will be giving $50,000 in scholarships and grants in May 2021. Go to: www.nebcityps.org

Click on High School, menu, Counseling Office, scholarships and then scholarships provided by Nebraska City organizations and families.

Locate the Nebraska City High School Alumni Foundation scholarship for high school seniors link. Click on it for the application and requirements.

The Nebraska City High School Alumni Foundation grant-college and non-traditional application link follows underneath.

Please note the due dates and all requirements needed.

Both types of applications may be returned to: Nebraska City High School, c/o Jackie Moyer, 141 Steinhart Park Rd., Nebraska City, NE. 68410

Check out the Nebraska City High School Alumni Foundation Facebook page!

If you are a former graduate and would like to donate as an individual or as a class....please contact the NCHS Alumni Foundation. Pioneer Pride must continue on!

Good luck to all applicants!