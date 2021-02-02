Nebraska On-Farm Research Network to share results in in-person and online meetings

Nebraska City News-Press

The annual Nebraska On-Farm Research Network research results update meetings will be offered in-person and online in 2021. Farm operators and agronomists from across the state will obtain valuable crop production-related information from on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty. These research projects cover products, practices, and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.

The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is a statewide, on-farm research program that addresses critical farmer production, profitability and natural resources questions. Growers take an active role in the on-farm research project sponsored by Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff, and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.

The February programs will provide an opportunity to hear growers who conducted on-farm research share their results from the 2020 growing season. Field length replicated treatment comparisons were completed in growers’ fields, using their equipment.

The following dates/locations are planned:

Feb. 25:

Auburn - 4-H Building Nemaha County Fairgrounds, 816 I St., Auburn

Beatrice - Gage County Extension Office, 1115 West Scott, Beatrice

Clay Center - Clay County fairgrounds, 701 N Martin Ave, Clay Center

David City - David City Library, 399 N 5th St, David City

Wahoo - Lake Wanahoo Education Building, 655 County Road 16, East side of Lake Wanahoo, Wahoo

York - Cornerstone Event Center, Fairgrounds York, 2400 N. Nebraska Ave., York

Online option also available

Feb. 26:

Alliance - Knight Museum, 908 Yellowstone, Alliance

Clay Center - Clay County fairgrounds 701 N Martin Ave, Clay Center

Kearney - Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th (Fairgrounds), Kearney

Nebraska City - Kimmel Orchard Education Building, 5995 G Rd. Nebraska City

Norfolk - Madison County Extension, 1305 S. 13th Street, Norfolk

North Platte - West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center (WCREEC), 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte

Osceola - Polk County fairgrounds, Ag Hall, 12931 N Blvd, Osceola

Seward - Harvest Hall, Fairgrounds Seward, 1625 Fairgrounds Circle, Seward

West Point - Nielsen Center - West Point, 200 Anna Stalp Ave, West Point

Wilber - Saline County Extension Office, 306 W 3rd Street, Wilber

Online option also available

Programs start 8:30 a.m. CST/7:30 a.m. MST and conclude at 12:30 p.m. CST/11:30 MST.

Visit https://go.unl.edu/2021onfarmresearch for registration, details and program updates.

Pre-registration is required. Walk-in registration will not be permitted. Early registration is encouraged due to capacity limitations at each location. Once a location is full, it will no longer be listed as a registration option. Please pre-register for in-person training at least two days in advance for planning purposes.

In-person meetings will only be held if local and UNL directed health measures allow and if weather conditions are suitable for travel. If a meeting is cancelled, registered participants will be notified via email, phone, or text message.

Facial coverings/masks guidelines may vary based on local directed health measures. For information about the COVID-related health measures that will be in place at each meeting, please contact the local site host. Contact information available on the website.

For more information and general inquiries about Nebraska On-Farm Research Network, contact Laura Thompson, Nebraska On-Farm Research Network and Ag Technology Extension Educator at onfarm@unl.edu or 402-245-2224.