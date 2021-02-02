Governor encourages Nebraskans to make wellness a priority

Nebraska City News-Press

Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a morning press conference Fto highlight the importance of regular physical activity and a nutritious diet. In his remarks, Gov. Ricketts emphasized both the physical and mental health benefits of routine exercise.

Dave Mlnarik, Executive Director of the Nebraska Sports Council, invited Nebraskans to participate in the WellPower Challenge as a way to improve their overall health. The free, web-based challenge starts today and runs through April 30. Nebraskans can sign up at www.wellpowermovement.com. Participants can log their activity to earn virtual badges and qualify for prize drawings.

Douglas County Health Department Director Dr. Adi Pour spoke of the need to give attention to every aspect of health by pursuing mental, spiritual, and physical wellness. She noted that leading a healthy lifestyle can help a person to fend off disease. Dr. Pour also urged Nebraskans to set aside regular time to focus on their physical fitness.

Sarah Sjolie, CEO of The Wellbeing Partners, talked about building a culture of wellbeing in communities and workplaces. She especially encouraged Nebraskans to take steps to invest in their mental wellness as part of the WellPower Challenge.

Following the press conference, Lieutenant Governor Mike Foley, the State’s Director of Public Health Dr. Gary Anthone, and others participated in a wellness walk around the State Capitol.