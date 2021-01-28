Webinar planned Feb. 16 on USDA training grant program

A Community Facilities Technical Assistance and Training Grant (CF TAT) Webinar is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16.

USDA plans to make the grants available under the Community Facilities Technical Assistance and Training Grant Program, subject to the availability of funding. Through this program, rural communities with limited staff and resources can build the capacity needed to access USDA funding to support essential community facilities.

The webinar is for potential applicants and anyone interested in learning more about the program.

Visit https://www.rd.usda.gov/programs-services/community-facilities-technical-assistance-and-training-grant for more information about the program.