NSP continues to assist motorists after winter storm

Nebraska City News-Press

As Nebraska continued to dig out from a record-breaking snowfall in many areas of the state, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation continued to urge caution on roadways throughout the state.

During the storm Monday and its immediate aftermath Tuesday, troopers responded to over 600 weather related incidents, including 534 motorist assists, 53 crashes, and 34 assists for other agencies. Troopers and dispatchers continued to help large numbers of motorists Wednesday, with another 86 motorist assists performed, as of 5 p.m. CT on Jan. 27.

“Our team stepped-up once again and responded to this incredible storm with a fierce dedication to helping people,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “There’s no way to truly quantify the work our troopers, dispatchers, and civilian support team have done this week. They started early, stayed late, and never lost focus on the mission of keep Nebraska safe during this storm.”

Nebraska Department of Transportation crews also worked non-stop starting Sunday evening and continuing through today to clear Nebraska roadways and keep traffic moving. NDOT plows have covered thousands of miles on Interstate 80 and other major highways around the state.

“This latest storm tested our forces with the amount of snow over a long period of time,” said Moe Jamshidi, Acting Director of NDOT. “Thanks to their efforts, along with our partners at NSP, we were able to keep our roadways open. Our crews’ efforts don’t stop after the storm, as cleanup will continue as needed. Please give them the room they need to keep the roadways open.”