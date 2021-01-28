NDOL delays issuance of 1099-G forms for additional fraud checks

Nebraska City News-Press

The Nebraska Department of Labor is performing additional fraud checks to prevent Unemployment Insurance tax statements forms from being sent to identity theft victims. The IRS has granted the Department’s request to delay issuing 1099-G forms for up to 30 days while these checks are performed.

As a result, some claimants will receive their 1099-G forms in February. The IRS will not begin processing individual tax returns until Feb. 12.

“Unemployment fraud has been prevalent nationwide during the pandemic,” said Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin. “This includes fraudsters claiming benefits using stolen identities. The Department is exhausting every possible avenue to reduce the impact of fraud on innocent Nebraskans whose identity was stolen.”

Any individual who receives a 1099-G from NDOL, but did not file an unemployment claim, should report suspected fraud by emailing NDOL.1099fraud@nebraska.gov and filing a police report.

NDOL has hired additional staff for fraud prevention and detection, including income and identity verification.

A new federal requirement for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) is to verify self-employment and identity of claimants. Even if a claim was previously approved, each claimant will be asked to provide additional information.

Resources for reporting identity theft and fraud:

Internal Revenue Service: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/taxpayer-guide-to-identity-theft

Federal Trade Commission: https://www.identitytheft.gov/Information

US Department of Justice: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form