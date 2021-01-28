Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference planned Feb. 11

Nebraska City News-Press

There are many benefits to utilizing cover crops, such as improved soil health and reduced erosion. It’s the details of how and what to do that can present challenges. The Nebraska Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference will provide information to growers who are just getting started with cover crops and to those who are already making cover crops part of their operation.

The conference will take place on Thursday, Feb. 11 from 1 to 4:30 p.m. CST with in-person check in at 12:30 p.m.

The conference will be webcast from the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center (ENREC) near Mead to other locations. In-person attendance is not available at ENREC due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Registrants can take part online or attend at the following locations with limited seating:

Beatrice, Southeast Community College (Academic Excellence Building), 4771 W. Scott Rd. Limit 30

Central City, Merrick Co. Fairgrounds. Limit 50

Hastings, Adams Co. Fairgrounds, 947 S Baltimore Ave. Limit 100

Holdrege, Phelps Co. Fairgrounds, 1308 Second St. Limit 50

North Platte, University of Nebraska West Central Research and Extension Center, 402 W State Fair Rd. Limit 28

Syracuse, Kimmel Ag Expo, 198 Plum St. Limit 50

York, York County Fairgrounds - 4-H Bldg. Limit 25

Topics and presenters include:

Soil Sensing and Soil Health - Kristen Veum, Research Soil Scientist at USDA-ARS Cropping Systems and Water Quality Research Unit, University of Missouri-Columbia;

Optimizing Your Cover Crop ROI - Rebecca Clay, Strategic Initiatives Agronomy Coordinator at Practical Farmers of Iowa;

Using Aerial Imagery to Determine Cover Crop Impacts on Cash Crop Growth and Development - Dr. Andrea Basche, Assistant Professor, Agronomy and Horticulture University of Nebraska-Lincoln;

Experiences and Economics Using Cereal Rye as a Cover Crop - Chad Bell, Farmer;

Pathway toward a Healthy and Resilient Soil to Achieve Optimum Productivity and Environmental Quality: Cover Crops are Key! - Jerry Hatfield, Retired Director, National Laboratory for Agriculture and the Environment;

On-farm Research of Incorporating Cover Crop into a 3 Crop Dryland Rotation - Ken Herz, Owner/Operator of Herz Land and Cattle; and

Cover Crop Panel - discussion with growers, landowners, and consultants.

Registration and details available at: https://enrec.unl.edu/nebraska-cover-crop-conference/.

There is no fee to attend, but pre-registration is required. Day-of, walk-in registration will not be permitted. Early registration is encouraged as capacity limitations are in place at each location. Once a location is full, it will no longer be listed as a registration option.

In-person meetings will only be held if local and UNL directed health measures allow and if road conditions are suitable for travel. If a site is cancelled, registrants will be notified via email, phone, or text message.

Facial coverings/masks guidelines may vary based on local directed health measures. For information about the COVID related health measures that will be in place at the meeting of your choosing, please contact the local site host.

CCA credits are applied for and pending. Sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Soybean Board.

For more information contact: Melissa.Bartels@unl.edu or 1-402-367-7410