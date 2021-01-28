Commissioners meeting features full agenda Jan. 26

The Otoe County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Jan. 26, and took the following actions:

Approved the updated Nemaha Natural Resources District Hazard Mitigation Plan;

Approved a $30,000 request for County KENO Funds from the City of Nebraska City for two projects for the city’s Recreation Department: the replacement of fencing at Field 2 of the city’s Softball Complex and resurfacing the basketball court at Steinhart Park;

Received the annual report from the Otoe County Extension Office on educational services provided to students in the county;

Met Karly Black, the new Extension Zone Engagement Coordinator;

Approved a subdivision plat for the Wyatt Subdivision, an approximately 5-acre tract near North 18th Road on C Road;

Approved a subdivision plat for the Conradi Subdivision, an approximately 3-acre tract near E Road and North 20th Road;

Approved an agreement and resolution between the county and NDOT for roadway lighting on K Road near the Frontier Cooperative rail facility to make the turn easier for truck drivers to see at night;

Received the annual noxious weed report from county Weed Superintendent John Bebout; and

Approved the seeking of bids to purchase 1 new motor grader for the county’s Roads Department.

The next regularly scheduled Otoe County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at the Otoe County Courthouse.