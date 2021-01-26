Nebraska mountain lion hunting season ends for 2021

Nebraska City News-Press

The 2021 mountain lion hunting season in the Pine Ridge closed Jan 24 when the harvest limit of four (three males and one female) was met. Season 1 opened Jan. 2.

The harvest of mountain lions allows the population to remain resilient and healthy, while halting growth or moderately reducing the population size. This maintains the population density in the Pine Ridge at a similar level to that of other states that allow mountain lion hunting.

For more information about mountain lions in Nebraska, visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/mountainlions.