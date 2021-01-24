NWS to offer virtual Storm Spotter training sessions in March

The annual Storm Spotter Training from the National Weather Service will be a virtual event in 2021.

Training dates for the online seminar will be Tuesday, March 2; Wednesday, March 3; Monday, March 8; Tuesday, March 9;Tuesday, March 16;Thursday, March 18; Tuesday, March 23; Thursday, March 25; or Monday, March 29.

Register by visiting https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/5121440912136214032 and selecting a date. All sessions for the two-hour class will begin at 7 p.m.