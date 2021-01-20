SEDHD offers online signup for COVID-19 vaccines

Nebraska City News-Press

Southeast District Health Department (SEDHD) has launched an online system for individuals 65 years of age and over and those with preexisting medical conditions who would like notification on when and where COVID-19 vaccination will be available.

Individuals within these categories can register through the online system by visiting: https://bit.ly/3oUuRON.

Those that have already registered via phone call to SEDHD do not need to reregister.

“The online system is intended to inform those who have registered when the vaccine becomes available and does not confirm an appointment or reserve a dose for the individual,” said SEDHD Health Director Grant Brueggemann.

Brueggemann explained that the current allocations of vaccine are not sufficient enough to address the need.

“Current supply is not meeting demand,” said Brueggemann. “We ask for the public’s patience. SEDHD and our healthcare partners are working tirelessly to offer the vaccine to as many people as supply allows. We are hopeful that future allocations will allow us to expand our vaccination efforts.”

SEDHD will accommodate those with limited computer or internet access.

SEDHD encourages the public and community organizations to assist those without computer access in registering through the online system.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.sedhd.org or call SEDHD at (402) 274-3993.