NCTC annual banquet will feature virtual banquet, awards

The 96th annual Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce Banquet is going to look and feel a little different this year as event organizers try some new approaches, including Banquet in a Box, and online auctions and introduction of award nominees.

The online auction is set to go live on Monday, Jan. 25 at nebraskacity.com.

Items can be added to the auction until Tuesday, Jan. 26, said NCTC Marketing Director Tammy Partsch.

Thus far, auction items include two Farm to Fork tickets for August 2021; four tickets to the Lourdes musical (Beauty and the Beast, April 30-May 2); a bouquet a month from First Class Flowers; product baskets from local businesses, including Nebraska City Nutrition and Lifetime Vision Center; a panini press; and a “Party Like It’s Quarantine” basket from Professional Mortgage Services, complete with margarita mix and a $50 gift certificate to El Portal, said Partsch.

Bidding will end on Friday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m., with winners announced on Monday, Feb. 1, and pickup or delivery of auction items to follow on Feb. 2.

Monday is also the deadline for reserving a Banquet in a Box, she said.

According to NCTC Membership Coordinator Pam Frana, Banquet in a Box will include “gifts and swag from NCTC, a small bottle of champagne or a non alcoholic beverage per request, beautiful cupcakes decorated for the occasion, 1 Last Man Standing Ticket ($250 prize) and 1 Platinum Game ticket (worth $50 if you are the winner).”

“There are 8 chances on that game,” she added.

Each Banquet in a Box is $50, said Frana.

In preparation for the banquet, NCTC staff will appear on Facebook Live every day next week to highlight auction items and also introduce the nominees for Business of the Year, Organization of the Year, Individual of the Year, and the Golden Apple.

Award winners will be announced on Jan. 29 during the virtual banquet, said Partsch.

The annual banquet is one of only two fundraisers that NCTC hosts each year, said NCTC Executive Director Amy Allgood, with the other one being the annual NCTC Golf Classic, which takes place in the summer.

“We love getting together with our members each January and didn’t want to skip that,” she said.

“This is the best idea we came up with this year, and it’s been fun to figure out how to do this virtually,” said Allgood.

For more information on the Jan. 29 event, call 402-873-6654