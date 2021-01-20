NC Board of Health hears update on COVID-19 vaccinations

The Nebraska City Medical Clinic continues to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to those in Phase 1B of the vaccination guidelines set out by the state of Nebraska.

Dr. Dan DeFreece, president of CHI Health St. Mary’s, told the Nebraska City Board of Health Monday that 92 patients braved the Jan. 15 blizzard to receive their first round of vaccinations against the virus.

Board of Health member Wendy Snodgrass said during the Jan. 18 meeting that the state has changed the criteria for Phase 1B vaccinations to include those 65 years of age and older.

DeFreece said that the clinic will continue to offer vaccines to those in Phase 1B of state guidelines based on the amount of vaccine the state distributes to the clinic through the Southeast District Health Department.

Call 402-873-4242 to set up an appointment.

DeFreece said that CHI Health St. Mary’s continues to offer TestNebraska COVID-19 tests Monday through Friday on the east side of the hospital facility.

Tests are available from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

Sign up for a test appointment at https://www.testnebraska.com/en or https://www.testnebraska.com/es.

The Board of Health approved switching to a monthly meeting schedule, with the first such meeting set for 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.