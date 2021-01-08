Otoe County Best of the Best nominations get underway

It's time to nominate deserving businesses in Otoe County for the annual Otoe County Best of the Best awards, which are sponsored by the Nebraska City News-Press and the Syracuse Journal-Democrat.

Nominations will remain open until Jan. 24. Readers will need to return after Jan. 24 to vote for their favorite finalists.

Due to technical difficulties nominations submitted in November 2020 will need to be resubmitted.

Visit https://ncnewspress.gannettcontests.com/Best-0f-Otoe-County-2020/ to submit your nominations.