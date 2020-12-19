NC City Council, CDA set back-to-back meetings Monday night

The Nebraska City Housing and Community Development Agency and the Nebraska City City Council have meetings scheduled Monday, Dec. 21, at the Rowe Memorial Public Safety Complex, 1518 Central Ave.

The CDA will meet at 5:40 p.m. in the Gary White Memorial Room/Council Chambers. Agenda items include a report on grinding tree and yard waste and consideration of a proposal to reassign Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for Nebraska City Lodging LLC to Northwest Bank and Trust Co.

This meeting will be available to at-home attendees via the Zoom platform. To join the meeting by computer, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85463620886.

To join the meeting by phone, dial 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 85463620886.

The council meeting will follow the CDA at 6 p.m., both in-person and via Zoon.

Council agenda items include consideration of the purchase of a new trencher backhoe, consideration of a conditional zoning agreement with Cocca Development on property located at South 11th Street and 11th Corso, contract approvals for the Nebraska City Fire Station renovation and the South Table Creek bank stabilization projects, and consideration of a $275,000 grant agreement with Nebrara Investments LLC.

To join the council meeting by computer, visit https://zoom.us/j/263616160

To join the council meeting by phone, dial 312-626-6799 and enter Meeting ID 263616160.