Food Bank of Lincoln food distribution moves to Street Department building

Nebraska City News-Press

The Food Bank of Lincoln will visit Nebraska City on Friday, Dec. 18, for its monthly food distribution from noon to 1 p.m.

This month, the distribution will take place at the Nebraska City Street Department Building on 4th Corso and 19th Street.

Recipients are asked to enter by going south on 22nd Street, turning left onto 2nd Corso, then going south on 19th Street to enter the facility through the 19th Street gate. This will form a line to follow.

Once inside the gate follow instructions. Do not enter from 4th Corso. 4th Corso will be the exit.

Recipients are asked to not block streets, intersections, or driveways while waiting.