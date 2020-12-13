Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce announces holiday decorating contest winners
Julie Rach
Nebraska City News-Press
Judging has concluded for the Deck the Halls 2020 Christmas Decorating Contest, sponsored by Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce.
Winners are:
Best Overall: John and Kimberly Mercado, 327 4th Terrace
Most Creative: Danny Cook, 1505 7th Avenue
Best Commercial: Pizza Hut,
Clark Griswold Award: Jerry Williams/Becky Turner, 608 1st Avenue
Visit gonebraskacity.com to download a map of all the Nebraska City homes that took part in the contest.