Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce announces holiday decorating contest winners

Judging has concluded for the Deck the Halls 2020 Christmas Decorating Contest, sponsored by Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce.

Winners are:

Best Overall: John and Kimberly Mercado, 327 4th Terrace

Most Creative: Danny Cook, 1505 7th Avenue

Best Commercial: Pizza Hut,

Clark Griswold Award: Jerry Williams/Becky Turner, 608 1st Avenue

Visit gonebraskacity.com to download a map of all the Nebraska City homes that took part in the contest.