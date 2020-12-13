Game and Parks plans virtual educator workshop Jan. 12

Nebraska City News-Press

Those looking for more ideas on using nature in the classroom are invited to a virtual educator workshop Jan. 12 that focuses on engaging young children in nature through discovery and science.

Growing Up WILD is a high-quality, easy-to-use guide for all educators, after-school program leaders and in-home daycare providers who work with children ages 3 through 7.

Growing Up WILD involves social, emotional, physical and cognitive domains to foster learning in all areas.

Participants will receive the Growing Up WILD educational activity guide containing 21 lesson plans that build on children’s sense of wonder about nature.

This free workshop is approved for two in-service hours and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m.

Registration is required for this Zoom workshop. See the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for the registration link.

For more information, contact Jamie Bachmann at jamie.bachmann@nebraska.gov.