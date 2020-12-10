Online surveys underway for new Nebraska City housing study

Nebraska City is conducting a survey of housing needs, current and future. Please take the surveys by clicking on the links below.

These surveys are for everyone who lives, works or would like to live in the Nebraska City area, including commuting workers.

All information is confidential. Results will be used to update the city’s housing study, which was last updated in 2013.

The housing survey, which measures the city's current housing needs, is located at

http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ehehak1dkhb3g7f5/start

The workforce survey, which measures housing for people in the workforce, is located at

http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07eheo2wbckhfaci2j/start