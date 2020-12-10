Bennet artist submits winning 'Support the Arts' license plate design

Danielle Dewees of Bennet submitted the winning design for the new “Support the Arts” license plate that will go on sale Jan. 1, 2021.

The Nebraska Arts Council received more than 40 design proposals from artists statewide.

Dewees chose a mosaic theme for her plate design, which she describes as follows: “Mosaics can be found throughout the Nebraska state capitol building. While traditionally used as decoration for floors and walls, modern mosaics can be found in a variety of forms. The Nebraska capitol building’s beautiful mosaics, largely designed by renowned artist Hildreth Meiere, inspired the mosaic design for this license plate. Mosaics only work when all the pieces fit together. When the pieces come together in the correct position, orientation, and color, only then do we see the whole picture. By using this mosaic metaphor, this license plate represents the magic when all arts are accessible to the community to create something wonderful.”

Dewees works out of her home studio in Bennet as a printmaker and designer.

She earned her BFA at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where she explored woodcut, intaglio, etching, and aquatint printmaking techniques.

She exhibits her work regularly in local and regional shows.

Cost for the new license plate will be an additional $5 for a numeric plate. Personalized plates will cost an additional $40.