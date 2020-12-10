Game and Parks' 'Snowy Saturday Series' will start online Dec. 12

Nebraska City News-Press

With a cup of coffee in hand and cozy slippers on one’s feet, outdoor enthusiasts can learn or improve their outdoors skills thanks to a new education series, the Snowy Saturday Series.

The three-month virtual series, hosted by Becoming an Outdoors-Woman, will feature outdoor skills education opportunities at 9 a.m. via the group’s Facebook page, facebook.com/BOWNebraska.

Sessions will be:

Dec. 12 — Winter birding: Uncover skills to be a successful bird watcher

Dec. 19 — Improving your accuracy: Learn about the proper use of shooting equipment for success and safety

Dec. 26 — Blinds, Breakfast and Birds: Join outdoorswoman Julie Geiser live in her goose blind as she makes breakfast while hunting

Jan. 1 — Venison done right: Learn how to prepare and cook venison to suit your taste buds

Jan. 9 — Winter hiking, Part 1: Don’t let cold or snow stop you from a successful winter hike

Jan. 16 — Winter hiking, Part 2: Learn about winter activities you can do in Nebraska’s 76 parks and recreation areas

Jan. 16 — Ice fishing: Learn tips and tricks for successful ice fishing experiences

Jan. 23 — Winter wildlife tracking: Learn basic identification of wildlife tracks, even in the snow.

Jan. 30 — Bow maintenance: From beginner to advanced archers, learn helpful tips for bow maintenance, tuning and shooting techniques

Feb. 6 — Shed hunting: Learn how to find shed deer antlers, most commonly found during February and March

Feb. 13 — Where to hunt: Learn how to use Nebraska Public Atlas and OnX app to find potential places to hunt

BOW is an educational program by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission that offers hands-on learning opportunities for adult women looking to hunt, fish, target shoot, kayak or more. Workshops are tailored to women who are new to outdoor recreation or who are eager to improve their skills. Learn more about BOW at outdoornebraska.org/bow.

Find more educational opportunities at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.