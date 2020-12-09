Old Avoca Schoolhouse to present online Christmas harmonica workshops

Nebraska City News-Press

The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca, Nebraska, will be streaming a series of online “Harmonica Christmas Workshop” with David Seay on Dec. 11 and 20.

These workshops conducted via Zoom are for folks who have always wanted to play harmonica. No previous playing experience is necessary.

This is recommended for third graders thru senior citizens.

You may sign up for one, or two workshops. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, and/or to register, contact David at g-s@greenblattandseay.com.